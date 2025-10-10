Shillong Medical College to start first MBBS batch from October 14

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is set to witness a historic milestone in medical education as Shillong Medical College prepares to begin its first-ever MBBS classes from October 14. This marks the official launch of the state’s own medical training institution.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the college campus in Pasteur Hills, Lawmali Pyllun, featured a flag-hoisting event where the inaugural batch of MBBS students took their oaths. Chief Secretary Dr. Shakil P. Ahammed, Health Secretary Dr. Joram Beda, faculty members, and students were present to witness the occasion.

The college, led by Director Dr. Nicola Carissa Lyngdoh Iangrai, has admitted 50 MBBS students — 42 from Meghalaya and 8 under the All India quota. Currently, the institution has 21 departments, with nearly all essential faculty positions filled, including several in-service doctors from the state.

Infrastructure development is advancing rapidly, with new hostels for boys and girls under construction. The college’s affiliated hospitals — Ganesh Das, Civil Hospital, and MIMHANS — will serve as the primary training centers for students.

Looking ahead, Shillong Medical College plans to introduce postgraduate courses in at least ten departments by next year, further strengthening Meghalaya’s healthcare education ecosystem. The launch of the first MBBS batch not only adds 50 new seats but also marks a transformative step in expanding medical education and enhancing healthcare services across the state.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Ri-Bhoi police crack down on drunk driving

Also Watch: