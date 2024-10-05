Shillong: Physical Efficiency Test for Civil Defence Recruitment Postponed Due to Bad Weather

Shillong: The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the ongoing recruitment in Civil Defence & Home Guards Department in Shillong has been postponed due to inclement weather as per directions received from the government. Comingone Ymbon, Minister for Civil Defence & Home Guards on Friday inspected the venue of the PET being conducted at Civil Defence & Home Guards Complex, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong accompanied by MK Singh, IPS, Commandant General of Home Guards and Civil Defence, Vijay Kumar Mantri, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, CDHG, and Senior Officers of the Civil Defence and Home Guards Department.

The minister convened an emergent meeting with Central Recruitment Board of the Department after the inspection and also met the candidates scheduled to participate in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) today, before arriving at the decision to postpone the tests in view of the inclement weather and the weather forecast for the coming days.

The PET being conducted for a total of 445 vacant posts consisting of 4 posts of Sub Inspector, 284 posts of Guardsman, 17 posts of Driver and 140 posts of Non-Combatant Employees (NCE) was held in two centres of the State, i.e. Tura and Shillong.

The total number of provisionally accepted candidates for all the 4 (Four) posts viz Sub Inspector, Guardsman, Driver and Non-Combatant Employee (NCE) in the State is 22474.

While the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) started in Tura w.e.f. September 16 and concluded on September 26, the PMT and PET commenced in Shillong at Civil Defence & Home Guards Complex, Mawdiangdiang from September 30 and was scheduled to be concluded on October 8.

PET in Shillong was held till October 3 and the government has decided to postponed the test scheduled for October 4,5,7 and 8 until further notice due to the inclement weather.

The government has also decided that the candidates who had qualified in the PMT and participated in the PET on October 2 and 3 will be provided an opportunity to participate in the PET again in view of the inclement weather prevalent on these two days.

However, the marks scored in PET on these two days by such candidates who opts to participate in the PET again, will be declared null and void. The board will consider only the marks scored in PET conducted in a fresh date for the purpose of selection, stated a press release.

