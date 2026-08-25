Shillong violence case: Another KSU leader arrested; 3 others to return from Garo Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Police have arrested another KSU functionary in connection with the violence that erupted in Shillong on August 19, taking the total number of arrests to four, while seeking the return of three accused currently lodged in jails at Baghmara, Williamnagar and Tura to facilitate the ongoing investigation. The latest arrest comes as the East Khasi Hills police intensify their probe into the violence, vandalism and assaults that followed the Khasi Students' Union's black-flag bike rally, with investigators examining further evidence and the possible involvement of others.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, said three KSU members were arrested earlier, while the Assistant Organising Secretary and president of the KSU Nongmynsong unit was arrested on Monday morning. He said further arrests would follow if the investigation establishes the involvement of additional persons.

Giving details, Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said, "Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the Shillong violence on August 19. Three KSU members were arrested earlier, and this morning, the Assistant Organising Secretary and president of the KSU Nongmynsong unit was arrested. As the investigation progresses and we find more clues and evidence, we will go ahead with further action."

The three accused arrested earlier were sent to Baghmara, Williamnagar and Tura jails. With their detention outside Shillong hampering the investigation, the police have approached the Inspector General of Prisons seeking their return to the city.

"There was an apprehension that there would be a breakdown of law and order, but the situation is limping back to normalcy. We can see that in the preceding days there have been no incidents, and due to the convenience of the IO to conduct the investigation, as the accused are far away and the investigation is also hampered, we have made a request to the IG of Prisons to bring them back," the SP said.

The police have also taken up with the police headquarters the continuation of CAPF and RAPF deployment in Shillong until the end of August to maintain security and prevent any further deterioration of the law-and-order situation. "Regarding CAPF and RAPF, we have taken it up with the police headquarters to keep them till the end of the month," he added.

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