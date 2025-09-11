Speculation grows over cabinet reshuffle in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Political circles in Meghalaya are rife with speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle that could significantly alter the state’s power balance. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, while refraining from confirming or denying the move, hinted at an announcement in due course.

“I’ll share everything with you when the time comes. The Assembly session is going on, so let us complete the session,” Sangma told reporters when asked about the buzz.

The suspense intensified after senior legislator T.D. Shira claimed that he had received a late-night call from the Chief Minister, urging him to step down. When pressed on the allegation, Sangma repeated his stance, saying it was “too early to say anything right now.”

According to sources within the ruling coalition, the reshuffle is expected shortly after the Autumn Session of the Assembly, likely next week. Reports suggest that five to six legislators could be dropped, including three from the National People’s Party, one from the BJP, one from the HSPDP, and possibly even a minister from the UDP.

Insiders, however, believe the Chief Minister will exercise caution to preserve the fragile coalition balance. Analysts view the potential reshuffle as a strategic step to consolidate authority, appease allies, and curb any brewing dissent midway through the government’s five-year term.

