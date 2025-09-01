Speculation mounts over cabinet reshuffle in Meghalaya

Correspondent

Shillong: With political circles abuzz over a possible cabinet reshuffle in Meghalaya, highly placed government sources have indicated that the exercise is likely to take place after the upcoming Autumn Session of the Legislative Assembly.

Sources revealed that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma may drop six to seven ministers from his cabinet, with four names from the National People’s Party (NPP) expected to figure in the overhaul, along with one minister each from the BJP and the HSPDP. While discussions are underway regarding a possible change in the United Democratic Party’s quota, no final decision has been taken.

Amid the speculation, BJP’s in-charge for Meghalaya, Anil K Antony, maintained a guarded stance. “This is not the time to talk about it. Right now, A.L. Hek is the minister, and this is not the right time to comment on the matter,” he said.

While the BJP remains tight-lipped on the possible reshuffle, the party’s leadership is simultaneously working on a major expansion strategy in the state. Reaffirming the BJP’s larger political ambition in Meghalaya, Antony asserted, “The party will try to win every election we contest, and we will aim to secure as many seats as possible.”

Also Read: BJP to survey central schemes implementation in M’laya: Minister

Also Watch: