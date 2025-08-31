BJP to survey central schemes implementation in M’laya: Minister

Correspondent

Shillong: In a clear indication that the BJP is tightening its organizational grip in Meghalaya, the party has decided to conduct a detailed survey and study of Central government schemes at the grassroots level to assess their implementation and impact. Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, speaking at the State BJP Executive Meeting and organizational training session, stressed the importance of evaluating whether flagship schemes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are truly reaching beneficiaries in the state’s remotest corners.

“We are discussing the expansion of our organization and building confidence among the people because from Delhi we are sending a lot of schemes. It should be surveyed whether the people are actually receiving these benefits at the grassroots level. Whether it is the Jal Jeevan Mission or other Central government schemes given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we need to study if they are reaching the grassroots of Meghalaya. We have requested our karyakartas to give reports on whether schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are being implemented or not. Meghalaya is geographically a difficult state, so it will take time, but in due course, we can decide which sectors to prioritize,” Tasa said.

Asked about the reported diversion of funds, he responded, “Let’s see, we have to study it. This is an organizational meeting. We have requested all party workers to look into it and study it. We have Kisan, Mahila, Yuva and all other morchas, and they will submit their reports.”

He underlined that “Expansion of the organization and discussion on government schemes are separate matters. This is a regular meeting of the State Committee and also the first meeting of the newly declared State president and his team.”

Highlighting the participation at the meeting, he said, “All state office bearers, mandal and district committee presidents attended the meeting. The meeting discussed the expansion of the party. In future, we have to work hard for the party. Our workers are working in difficult conditions and they want the party to expand everywhere. We are hopeful of expanding the party further in Meghalaya.”

On the BJP’s performance in the state compared to its neighbours, he remarked, “Though BJP is doing well in Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, the party’s performance in Meghalaya continues to be unsatisfactory. It will take time. In Assam also, BJP took many years to fulfil the dreams of the people and reach where it is today. Even in Tripura, it took us a long time to come to power. In Meghalaya, we believe that with the hard work of our karyakartas, the number of seats will gradually increase. Our survey and studies suggest that in the future we can go up to 25 seats. There are also a lot of controversies, but we will resolve them with the people. Many things are not in BJP’s hands to implement, yet the party is often blamed for the lack of implementation.”

