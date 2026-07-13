Swadesh-Swabhiman lecture series in Shillong spotlights Assam’s heritage, youth research and contemporary debates

SHILLONG: The 24th edition of the Swadesh-Swabhiman lecture series took place at the Devkumar Das Memorial Hall in Bishnupur, Shillong, bringing together students, academics and cultural enthusiasts to deliberate on Assam’s history, language, literature, society and present-day issues.

The Shillong Socio-Cultural Assamese Students’ Association, in collaboration with the Axom Kotha Group, organised the programme as one of the major events marking the Association’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. Originally launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the lecture series had grown into a recognised intellectual forum promoting research, critical thinking and cultural awareness among young people. Alankrita Ray conducted the proceedings.

Delivering the inaugural address, Dr Kuladhar Saikia explained the objective of the initiative and stressed the importance of examining both the widely documented and lesser-known aspects of Assam’s historical, social and cultural legacy through evidence-based research and informed discussion. He encouraged young people to participate actively in academic and intellectual pursuits.

This year’s edition featured research presentations by nine students representing leading institutions from Assam and Meghalaya. Seema Kalita spoke on the opportunities arising from border trade, international connectivity and the economic prospects of Northeast India. Mrinmoy Bhagawati explored the traditions, folklore and cultural significance of the Ambubachi festival, while Nabanita Bora discussed the inclusive philosophy of Srimanta Sankardeva and its relevance in modern society.

Rikee Talukdar highlighted the long-standing cultural bond between Shillong and Assam through the songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Other speakers included Gaurav Kumar Bhattacharya, who focused on financial literacy and the economic empowerment of Assamese women, Dorathi Bora, who examined cultural transformation in the era of globalisation, Rajkumar Bordoloi, who analysed the linguistic links between Assamese and Sanskrit, Sudarshan Kaushik Sharma, who traced the historical and cultural connections between Guwahati and Shillong, and Tridib Bhagawati, who presented his views on creativity, art and literature. The organisers said the lecture series continued to provide a platform for rigorous academic discussion by encouraging participants to present original research and analytical perspectives on a wide range of subjects.

The event was attended by Haren Dutta Talukdar, Professor Jyotirmoy Prodhani, author and senior Northeast Frontier Railway officer Leena Sharma, Nilima Gogoi, retired officer Mukul Gogoi, along with scholars, teachers, researchers, students and literature enthusiasts. Ayushman Dutta, Advisor to the Shillong Socio-Cultural Assamese Students’ Association, delivered the vote of thanks. The organisers said the latest edition of the Swadesh-Swabhiman lecture series reinforced the need for sustained intellectual engagement to preserve Assam’s cultural heritage while fostering informed discussion on contemporary issues among the younger generation. (Agencies)

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