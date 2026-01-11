TMC gears up for GHADC polls, seeks immediate election notification

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Setting the political tone ahead of the impending Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, TMC Meghalaya Legislative Party leader and Leader of the Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma on Saturday said the Trinamool Congress is fully gearing up for the ADC battle, even as he launched a sharp critique of the government’s handling of autonomous district councils, warning that continued neglect, political poaching and financial strangulation threaten the very spirit of the Sixth Schedule. Emphasizing the urgency of the electoral process, Sangma urged the government to notify the GHADC elections immediately, as the council’s five-year term is drawing to a close.

“TMC is participating in the elections. The party has already invited applications from aspiring candidates, and there are certain internal discussions that we are embarking upon. We are continuing these discussions and we will definitely have a strategy with respect to the GHADC elections,” he said. Stressing the need for clarity on timelines, he added, “I hope the government notifies the elections immediately because, as you are aware, last year the election was held in March–April, and the usual five-year term is closing now. It has become necessary for all political parties to prepare for the elections.”

Highlighting the unique political vulnerabilities of ADCs, Sangma said candidate selection was being approached with extreme caution. “It is very important to understand the political dynamics that unfold after every autonomous district council election because, unlike the State Legislature and Parliament, the provisions of the Tenth Schedule do not apply to members of the autonomous district councils,” he said. He added that this makes political poaching easier and more frequent.

Recalling past experiences, the former chief minister said, “We will undertake an exhaustive exercise to zero in on such people because, as seen in the past, many elected district council members were victims of political poaching. This has become more frequent and aggressive than ever before, which is a concern for every citizen.” Calling poaching a direct assault on democracy, he added, “It nullifies the mandate and defeats the will of the people. Every political party must value and respect the mandate, despite the absence of the Tenth Schedule provisions.”

