TMC MLA Rupa Marak casts doubt on Bakjek Airport roll-out

SHILLONG: Raising serious concerns on Thursday over delays in the proposed Bakjek Airport project, Opposition Trinamool Congress legislator from Dadenggre constituency Rupa M. Marak questioned the state government's commitment to operationalize the long-awaited airport within the promised timeline. She claimed that "not even an inch of work has started" on the ground despite assurances from the Chief Minister during the MoU signing ceremony.

Expressing scepticism over the April deadline announced earlier, Marak said the ground reality tells a different story. She maintained that despite personal assurances given to her that the airport would be operationalized by April this year; there has been no visible progress at the site. She further pointed out that landowners have yet to receive compensation even six years after authorities completed the land acquisition process.

"I don't think Bakjek Airport will be operationalized soon as promised by the Chief Minister during the MoU signing ceremony. He personally promised me that it would be operationalized by April this year, but not even an inch of work has started. So I don't think it is going to be operationalized by April. Besides that, the landowners have yet to receive compensation. It has been six years since authorities completed the land acquisition, so I don't think the project will start soon," she said.

