Training Conducted on Central Silk Board Seed Act, 2022

A CORRESPONDENT

MENDIPATHAR: A three-day refresher training programme on the provisions of the Central Silk Board Seed Act, 2022 was conducted from March 12 to 14 at the P-4 Unit, Mendipathar, North Garo Hills, along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The programme was organized under the guidance of the Central Silk Board and under the technical supervision of the Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization (MESSO), to enhance awareness and technical knowledge among farmers and stakeholders regarding scientific silkworm seed production and regulatory provisions of the Seed Act. The training programme witnessed the participation of around 75 participants from Assam and Meghalaya.

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