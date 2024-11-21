Shillong to Host Bryan Adams Concert on December 10

CORRESPONDENT

Shillong: Iconic musician Bryan Adams is set to perform in Shillong on December 10 as part of his India tour. Speaking about the event, Tourism Director Cyril V. Deingdoh said, "Bryan Adams is playing in various locations across India, but a lot of people want to come to Shillong because it has the right vibe. People here love music, and the city offers the perfect ecosystem and atmosphere to enjoy it."

Deingdoh expressed optimism about the concert's impact on tourism, stating, "We are sure that many tourists will be happy to come to Shillong and enjoy Bryan Adams' music. Every year, we hope to see an increase in tourist footfall. While we have not set specific targets, we expect the numbers to surpass last year's." He added that the first day of last year's event attracted approximately 25,000 visitors, while this year's numbers exceeded 50,000.

Reflecting on the success of the recently concluded Shillong Literary Festival, Deingdoh shared, "Tourism is doing very well. Hotels are fully booked, and the festival has drawn students, tourists, and even children, contributing to its growing attraction."

