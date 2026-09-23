Mizoram Targets 1% Share of India’s Projected $30 Trillion Economy by 2047: CM Lalduhoma

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the state has set ambitious economic targets for 2047, including contributing one per cent to India's projected $30 trillion economy, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) expected to reach around Rs 25 lakh crore and per capita income to exceed Rs 16 lakh.

Addressing the NITI Aayog Regional Workshop for the North Eastern Region on "Strengthening State Institutions for Transformation to Drive Viksit North East Region", the Chief Minister said that targets alone cannot transform the state and those institutions, capabilities, policies and effective delivery systems must be strengthened to achieve them.

"A vision has value only when it is translated into clear priorities, responsibilities, timelines, resources and measurable outcomes," he said.

Lalduhoma noted that Mizoram has extensive international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, giving the state an important position in India's Act East engagement with Southeast Asia, and the challenge is to translate these advantages into lasting economic opportunities for the people of the region.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation to NITI Aayog for bringing the State Support Mission (SSM) to Mizoram and for supporting the strengthening of the State Institution for Transformation (SIT). He said that the support has helped strengthen the state's capacity for planning, governance and delivery in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Lalduhoma said that at the latest meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council, he had specifically raised the need for continued support to strengthen the SIT in Mizoram and the Northeast region. He also referred to his earlier interventions on the importance of SIT in the Mizoram Assembly and other public forums. He said the SIT has a critical role in helping the government think strategically, use evidence, work across departmental boundaries and focus on measurable results. (IANS)

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