Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Synthetic Football Ground in SAI, Shillong

Shillong: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the new Synthetic Football Ground, Synthetic Athletic Track & Field and Girls hostel at SAI Training Centre in Shillong, Meghalaya. Union Minister Rijiju shared about the same via Twitter.

"Inaugurated the new Synthetic Football Ground, Synthetic Athletic Track & Field and Girls hostel at SAI Training Centre, Shillong, Meghalaya," Rijiju tweeted.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also shared pictures from the inauguration. Along with the synthetic grounds and track, Rijiju also inaugurated the very first Khelo India School.

"Hon'ble Union Minister of @IndiaSports, Sh @KirenRijiju Ji is in #Shillong to inaugurate the Synthetic Football Turf & Girls' Hostel at SAI Training Centre & to launch Assam Rifles School as #KheloIndia School. We thank him for his leadership in upgrading sports infra in the NE," Conrad Sangma tweeted.

It is to be mentioned that the first Khelo India Sports School of the Northeast is the Assam Rifles Public School (Sports). Further the minister called it a major step of integration of sports in education with an effort to strengthen the sports culture of the country.

"The first @KheloIndia Sports School in the North East was inaugurated today in Shillong. The Assam Rifles Public School (Sports) is now a KI Sports School. It's a major step of integration of sports in education with an effort to strengthen the sports culture of the country," tweeted Rijiju.

Earlier in December, eight Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) were inaugurated. The Khelo India State Centres of Excellence were inaugurated on December 22 virtually. Out of the eight new centres, four are from Northeast India. They are Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland. The four other KISCE are Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Telangana.

Khelo India programme has become a brand that everyone including girls and boys wants to be a part of. The Central government has collaborated with the state governments to create basic facilities for the youngsters of various states.





