Unity Utsav 2.0 kicks off in Delhi Cantonment

NEW DELHI: Unity Utsav 2.0 kicked off on Monday at Delhi Cantonment with great enthusiasm, energy and vibrant spirit. Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the event is being organized for the second consecutive year and has already begun on an inspiring note.

Over 1,000 students from eight North Eastern states, currently pursuing their education in Delhi, are participating in this grand sporting celebration. Unity Utsav 2.0 provides a unique and empowering platform for students from the North East to showcase their sporting talent, competitive spirit and teamwork across a wide range of disciplines.

The multi-sport event features competitions in Football, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Badminton and Basketball, with events being conducted for both men and women, reflecting the inclusive and progressive ethos of the Utsav.

The tournament not only promotes physical fitness and sportsmanship but also encourages healthy competition and mutual respect among participants, a press release stated.

