Voice of the People Party and Congress win in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a shocking verdict for the incumbent Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Meghalaya, both the sitting MPs Vincent H. Pala from Shillong seat and Agatha K. Sangma from the Tura seat lost by big margins. Both Pala and Sangma were Ministers during the then Congress led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

In Shillong seat, Voice of the People Party (VPP) candidate, Ricky AJ Syngkon defeated sitting MP, Pala of the Congress by 3.7 lakh votes. In the Tura Lok Sabha seat, Saleng A. Sangma of the Congress defeated Sangma of the National People's Party by around 1.55 lakh votes.

Speaking to reporters in the evening, Meghalaya Chief Electoral officer B.D.R. Tiwari informed that Syngkon of the VPP secured 5,71078 votes, Pala got 199168, Ampareen Lyngdoh secured 186488, Robertjune Kharjahrin of the United Democratic Party secured 44563 votes, Professor Lakhon Kma independent candidate got 18582, Peter Challam another independent candidate got 7024 votes, NOTA got 11008 votes and 646 votes were rejected. In Tura Lok Sabha seat, Saleng Sangma of the Congress got 383919 votes, Agatha Sangma of the NPP got 228678 votes, Zenith Sangma of Trinamool Congress got 48709 votes, independent candidate Labenn Ch. Marak got 6910 votes, NOTA got 5840 votes and 603 votes were rejected.

