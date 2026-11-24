CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Voice of the People's Party (VPP) on Monday accused the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government of creating divisions among teachers instead of addressing their demands for fair remuneration.

VPP president and Nongkrem MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit demanded that the government stop diverting attention from teachers' concerns and questioned the Education Department's recent statement defending Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma over the salaries of college teachers under the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scale.

Basaiawmoit condemned Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong's reported remarks describing teachers as "termites and rotten fruits" and said they reflected insensitivity towards the teaching community. He demanded a public apology from Tynsong.

He said teachers across different categories deserved adequate salaries to support their families and attract qualified people to the profession. He also argued that better remuneration would improve the quality of education in the state.

Questioning the government's financial justification, Basaiawmoit said its claim that Meghalaya was not facing a financial crisis should be reflected in its ability to provide adequate salaries to teachers. He urged the government to hold talks with teachers' representatives and resolve their grievances, specifically calling for discussions with the leadership of the Deficit Teachers' Association instead of selecting five teachers from each district.

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