VPP warns government of resuming agitation over delay in making reservation panel report public

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) on Thursday issued a strong warning to the Meghalaya government, threatening to resume its agitation if the report of the expert committee on the State Job Reservation Policy is not made public immediately, thereby sharpening political pressure on the Conrad K. Sangma-led government over what the party termed an unjustified and deliberate delay.

VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said that six months have elapsed since the expert committee submitted its findings, raising concerns over transparency and the government’s intent in handling a matter that directly impacts employment opportunities and social justice in the state.

In an open statement addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, VPP president Basaiawmoit criticised the government for failing to release the report despite repeated reminders from the party. He said, “This is an open statement to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Six months have lapsed since the submission of the report by the expert committee; however, the state government does not appear willing to make it public even today. Despite repeated reminders from the party, the VPP will be compelled to resume its agitation if the government fails to announce the expert committee’s report immediately.”

The expert committee on the state reservation policy, headed by retired Justice M. C. Garg, submitted its report to the Meghalaya government in June this year. Constituted in 2023, the committee was mandated to review the existing reservation framework, a process that has been closely followed due to its implications for government recruitment and equitable representation.

