“We Won’t Let Go of the Righteous Path”: AR DG on Manipur

SHILLONG: In the face of growing challenges in Manipur, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, and Director General of Assam Rifles, reiterated the organization's unwavering dedication to righteousness, service, and societal harmony. Speaking to media persons in Shillong, the DG Assam Rifles highlighted the Assam Rifles' unique connection with the people of the Northeast.

"We are here to ensure that we come together with the people, we serve the people, and we try our best. In spite of whatever happens, we will not let go of the righteous path. Those who do right have to face everything, but we will not leave the path of righteousness. We will keep on connecting. Our soldiers come from the Northeast-a huge number of them. We are part of the society; we are not different from you. You serve the nation as I do. Maybe time will tell, but the Northeast is a wonderful place-a great place to live," Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera said.

As the Assam Rifles continues to play a critical role in the region and secures the Indo-Myanmar border, reports suggest the possibility of raising an additional battalion. On this, Lieutenant General Lakhera remarked, "This is an issue with the Government of India. However, we are keen to grow, and whatever recommendations are in this regard, time will tell."

Highlighting the organization's broader initiatives, the DG elaborated on their disaster response efforts, particularly through their NDRF battalion in Ludhiana. He noted, "Whenever disaster strikes or any calamity occurs-be it floods in Imphal, landslides, accidents, or emergencies requiring medical care-Assam Rifles is deployed. We are the single largest donor of blood in the region. Our soldiers' blood runs in the veins of countless citizens in the Northeast."

On modernization, he emphasized the induction of advanced technology, ensuring that the Assam Rifles remain at the forefront of both security operations and humanitarian assistance.

