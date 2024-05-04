Weather Warning Apps available on Google Play Store: Meghalaya Disaster Management Authority

SHILLONG: The Executive Director, State Disaster Management Authority, Meghalaya has informed, the weather warning apps namely Mausam App, Damini Ap and, Meghdoot Agro App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Science and Government of India have developed these apps. They have been made available online in view of the preparedness to deal with floods during monsoon season and general information to the public, stated the press release.

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Intense Heatwave until May 1 across East India, Following Rainfall

Also Watch: