'Youth Policy-2021' approved: Key decisions of Meghalaya Cabinet

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet, on Monday, approved the 'Meghalaya Youth Policy-2021'. Informing this to the media, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that the policy outlines a comprehensive development framework for youth to enable them to achieve their fullest potential and becoming engaged, skilled, creative, responsible and empowered members of the local and global community.

Sangma also informed that the Cabinet has approved the proposal for Joint Venture for Mawmluh Cherra Cement Ltd (MCCL). It may be informed that through the years, MCCL has been facing many financial and operational issues. The proposal was brought to the cabinet by the Industries Department to look at ways in which MCCL can be revived.

"Therefore, keeping in mind the financial constraints of the State and the inability of the State to invest Rs. 190 crore, it was suggested that a joint venture route would be best. Hence, the Cabinet today cleared the proposal to initiate the process of having a joint venture for MCCL," Conrad Sangma informed.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also cleared the 'Meghalaya State Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy'. The move is a necessary decision to promote growth and facilitate more private investments while safeguarding and promoting the interests of the communities.

The Chief Minister informed that one unique policy aspect of the Meghalaya State PPP is the Community Infra Projects (CPPP) where the community shall be actively involved and contribute through the entire process.

"The community will not only provide the land but their consent would also be taken at critical junctures. At the end of the project cycle, the assets along with the land would be passed back to the community," added Sangma.

