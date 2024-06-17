Assam Rifles battalion celebrates YMA Day in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles celebrated the Young Mizoram Association (YMA) Day at various parts in Mizoram on Saturday.

Young Mizoram Association (YMA) is one of the largest and most active non-governmental associations based in Mizoram state, with a membership of over four lakhs youths.

The Young Mizoram Association (YMA) day was celebrated with volunteers of YMA by conducting various activities throughout Mizoram like, tree plantation drive at Zokhawsang, Aizawl, and felicitation of YMA representatives at khawbung and blood donation at Saiha.

The representatives of the Young Mizoram Association (YMA) expressed profound gratitude to the Assam Rifles for the initiative and appreciated the continuous efforts and commitments of the Force in reaching out to them.

