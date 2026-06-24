Assam Rifles bids farewell to 3rd batch of AC Centre of Excellence students in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles organised a farewell ceremony for the third batch (2025-26) of students of the Rifleman Bevela Lushai AC Centre of Excellence at Zokhawsang in Aizawl, marking the completion of another academic session and recognising the achievements of young aspirants from across Mizoram.

The outgoing batch comprised 30 students, including 20 girls and 10 boys, drawn from various districts such as Aizawl, Serchhip, Lunglei, Hnahthial, Khawzawl, Champhai, Kolasib, Mamit and Lawngtlai. Of them, 24 students appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), while six sat for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) with aspirations of pursuing careers in medicine and engineering.

Assam Rifles officials and faculty members congratulated the students for their dedication, discipline and academic effort throughout the programme. The students, in turn, expressed gratitude to the instructors and mentors for their sustained guidance and support during their preparation.

The Rifleman Bevela Lushai AC Centre of Excellence, operated as a flagship initiative of Assam Rifles, has been designed to provide quality education and structured mentorship to students from Mizoram. Officials stated that such initiatives continued to play a significant role in youth empowerment, educational development and socio-economic progress across the North East region, a press release said.

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