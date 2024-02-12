Assam Rifles conducts ‘friendly football match’ in Mizoram

Aizawl: Assam Rifles conducted a 'Friendly Football Match' at Tuipang Village, Siaha District in Mizoram on Saturday.

The Football match was organised with an aim to develop and boost sportsmanship and to promote talented sportsperson amongst the youth of Thingsen village. As part of 'Fit India Movement' youths were made aware of the importance of sports in maintaining physique and were motivated to participate in sports activity for health &fitness.The teams played valiantly and displayed exemplary standards of sportsmanship and team work.

The youth of Tuipang Village expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for organising the event and promoting the sports activities.

