Assam Rifles conducts Lecture on Psychological effect of Drugs and Tobacco at Farkawn

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles Conducted a lecture on Psychological Effect of Drugs on youth at Higher secondary school, Farkawn on Thursday. The aim of the event was to create awareness among the students with regard to importance of psychological health and it's deterioration due to consumption of Drugs and Tobacco.

The program witnessed active participation from the families and Children. The camp’s success is a testament to the strong community bond fostered by Assam Rifles.

During the Camp skilled gynecologists ensured quality healthcare services for all attendees and provided consultations, addressing women’s health concerns and offering valuable advice. Children aged nine and above received thorough check-ups, emphasizing preventive care and early detection of health issues, stated the press release.

