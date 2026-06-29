Assam Rifles conducts welfare outreach for veterans’ families in Aizawl

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles (AR) organised an outreach programme for the welfare of veterans’ families in Aizawl, Mizoram on Saturday.

Personnel visited the residence of late Rifleman Vanlliana of First Assam Rifles and interacted with his bedridden widow, Rosangi. They also met ex-serviceman Nk Lalramhluna of Nine Assam Rifles.

During the visit, officials enquired about their health and welfare, and informed them about available assistance and entitlements under welfare schemes. Financial assistance was also provided by Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles.

The families expressed gratitude for the support and continued care extended by Assam Rifles. The programme reaffirmed the force’s commitment to the welfare of veterans, Veer Naris and their families, stated a press release.

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