Assam Rifles organises Swachhata drive ‘MeriLiFe’ campaign in Mizoram

MIZORAM: In line with the Government of India’s initiative to promote and encourage a sustainable and environmentally conscious way of living, Assam Rifles on Tuesday launched a month-long Swachhata drive under ‘MeriLiFe’ campaign. The Swachhata drive was launched by Assam Rifles troops at Sekul Lui River in Zochawchhuah village, Lawngtlai district, Mizoram in conjunction with the local populace.

A total of 13 locals and 6 Assam Rifles troops took active participation in the cleanliness drive. During the month-long drive, Assam Rifles will carry out various activities including cleaning of water bodies and nearby areas. Awareness activities such as cleanliness drives, hygiene classes, walkathon, motivational talk, yoga, tree plantation, etc will also be conducted, stated a press release.

