Assam Rifles organises tree plantation drive on Gandhi Jayanti in Serchhip

SERCHHIP, Oct 3: To mark the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Assam Rifles organised a tree plantation drive in Serchhip, Mizoram, on October 2.

The drive aimed to enhance local green cover, protect the natural ecosystem, and promote ecological balance and environmental sustainability. During the event, 130 saplings of various indigenous fruit-bearing species were planted across the garrison and surrounding areas. Alongside the plantation drive, an awareness session was conducted for the troops. The session highlighted the vital role of afforestation, natural resource conservation, and biodiversity protection, emphasising a shared responsibility toward building a cleaner, greener, and healthier future. Such initiatives demonstrate the continued commitment of the Assam Rifles to environmental preservation and community welfare across the region, stated a press release.

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