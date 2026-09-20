Assam Rifles, Saitual Police seize 2.3 kg meth tablets worth Rs 1.83 crore in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles, in coordination with Saitual Police, seized 2.285 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at around Rs 1.83 crore during a joint operation in Saitual district of Mizoram.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the illegal transportation of narcotic substances, the joint team launched the operation in the general area of the T-junction of Mimbung, Kawlbem and Ngopa. The team apprehended an individual during the operation and recovered the methamphetamine tablets during a subsequent search. The apprehended person and the seized contraband were handed over to Ngopa Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action under the NDPS Act, a press release said.

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