Assam Rifles seize heroin valued at Rs 11.40 crore in Mizoram; 3 held

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles have seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 11.40 crore in Mizoram and arrested three drug peddlers, including a woman, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesman said that acting on reliable inputs of drug trafficking, Assam Rifles troops launched an operation in the World Bank Road areas bordering Zokhawthar town in Champhai district on Tuesday night.

The paramilitary troops noticed three individuals in the area suspiciously searching for something. The individuals, including the woman were apprehended while attempting to pick up a concealed package. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 1.377 kilogram of heroin worth approximately Rs 11.40 crores.

The three individuals were identified as Zarzosanga, Joseph Lalmuansanga and Malsawmkimi. The recovered narcotics, along with the apprehended individuals, have been handed over to the Customs and Narcotics Department for further legal action. Officials said that the drugs smuggled from Myanmar, which shares a 1,643 km unfenced border with four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram — serve as a key transit point for drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets, entering India. (IANS)

