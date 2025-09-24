Mizoram CM reviews NH projects, stresses urgent repairs in high-level meeting

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma conducted a high-level review meeting on Tuesday with officials from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to assess the progress of highway projects in Mizoram.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall, attended by PWD Minister Pu Vanlalhlana, along with senior officials from the State PWD, the Planning & Economics Department, and NHIDCL.

Expressing serious concern, the Chief Minister pointed out the deteriorating condition of several National Highways, which are marred by potholes and surface damage, as stated in the release.

According to the release, the CM instructed NHIDCL to ensure that timely and quality repairs are carried out during the contractors’ liability period. A key directive from the Chief Minister was the proper handover of existing town roads to the State PWD once new bypasses are constructed.

He singled out the Aizawl-Vairengte highway, describing it as the state’s “lifeline,” and called for it to be given the highest priority for maintenance and development. To combat Mizoram’s heavy rainfall and prolonged monsoons, which cause rapid road wear, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has proposed the use of rigid pavement (cement concrete) for highway construction.

He was informed that the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has already directed NHIDCL to examine this proposal. The Chief Minister urged NHIDCL to expedite this review.

The meeting also addressed the issue of the collapsed Thingfala Mamte ‘T’ Baptist Church, which was damaged due to NHIDCL road-cutting activities.

Officials reported that damage assessments by the Deputy Commissioner’s office have been submitted, and the matter is being processed for further action.

In response, NHIDCL’s Mizoram Regional Executive Director, Pu Adelbert Susngi, assured the Chief Minister that all the raised concerns would be addressed promptly.

NHIDCL officials also briefed the CM on various challenges encountered at project sites. The review was also attended by Pu Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner & Secretary to the CM (PWD), Pi K. Lalrinzuali, Secretary (P&E), and Er. H. Zoramliana, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD, among other officials. (ANI)

