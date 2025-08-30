Assam Rifles seize meth worth Rs 21 cr in Mizoram's Aizawl, two held

AIZAWL: Based on specific intelligence on the trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles has launched a joint operation along with personnel of the Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl, in the general area of Zemabawk South, Aizawl district.

In the early hours of Friday, the party, on confirming the suspected vehicle, immediately established a check post and intercepted the vehicle, which led to the recovery of 7 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 21 Crores and the apprehension of two individuals, said Assam Rifles.

The recovered contraband items and apprehended individuals, along with the vehicle seized, have been handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl. (ANI)

