Assam Rifles seized Heroin worth Rs 85 Lakh in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles, in coordination with the local police, seized a substantial quantity of narcotics during a targeted operation in Mizoram's Mamit district on February 8, following specific intelligence inputs on drug trafficking.

The joint team carried out the operation in the Luangpawl area, where they intercepted a vehicle suspected of transporting contraband. A detailed search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 113.31 grams of Heroin No. 4, estimated to be worth around Rs 85 lakh in the illicit market.

The individual involved, identified as Lalruatkima, was taken into custody at the spot. The seized narcotics, along with the vehicle and the accused, were subsequently handed over to Mamit Police Station for further investigation and initiation of legal proceedings, stated a press release.

