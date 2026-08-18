Bairabi–Sairang Rail Link, Kaladan Project ‘Game-Changers’ for Mizoram, Says Governor V.K. Singh

AIZAWL, Aug 17: Mizoram Governor General V.K. Singh (Retd) described major infrastructure projects, including the recently inaugurated Bairabi-Sairang railway line, its proposed extension to Zorinpui and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, as potential game-changers that could transform the state's connectivity, trade and economic prospects.

The 51.38-kilometre-long Bairabi (near southern Assam)-Sairang (near Aizawl) section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aizawl on September 13 last year (2025), officials said on Sunday.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway project is set to be extended further southward over 200 km to Zorinpui in southern Mizoram.

This extension will connect to the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project, eventually linking to Paletwa and the Sittwe Port in Myanmar.

Addressing a function in Aizawl on Saturday night, the Governor stressed the need for advance preparation so that the people of Mizoram can fully benefit from these developments.

Highlighting the state's tourism potential, he said: "Our beautiful landscapes, rich culture, music, food and warm hospitality have enormous potential to attract tourists. For this we must prepare better facilities, clean and attractive towns, trained hospitality personnel, guides, homestays and quality local products."

"Most importantly, we must establish strong market linkages so that our agricultural produce, processed foods, handicrafts, handloom products and other local products can reach markets across India. This is an ecosystem that we need to create," the Governor added.

Calling for a change in outlook and an end to remaining insular, Governor V.K. Singh urged the talented and hardworking Mizo youth to prepare themselves to compete at the national and global levels.

He stressed the importance of encouraging and supporting young people to enter Civil Services, IITs, IIMs, medical institutions, universities, defence services, scholarships and emerging professions.

"Our youth must have the confidence to go out, compete and succeed and bring their knowledge and experience back to Mizoram," he said.

At the same time, General Singh (Retd) cautioned that development must not come at the cost of what makes Mizoram unique.

"Our culture, community spirit, environment and social values are precious assets that we must preserve," the Governor added.

Referring to the Saturday's celebration of the 80th Independence Day, he stressed the importance of remembering the freedom fighters whose sacrifices made India's Independence possible.

The Governor particularly highlighted the exemplary contributions of Mizo leaders and heroes such as Lalnu Ropuiliani, Nikuala, Lianphunga Sailo, Zakapa, Khuangchera and others. He noted that rapid development is now reaching even the remotest corners of the country.

"Mizoram too stands at the threshold of a new era. We must take full advantage of the opportunities before us and build a more developed state for the generations to come," he said.

The event featured cultural performances by students of Eklavya Model Residential School, Tlangnuam and Nuehof English Medium School in Aizawl, as well as local artists, who presented an engaging Independence Day programme that infused a sense of patriotism among the gathering.

Among the distinguished guests present in the event were Chief Minister Lalduhoma, former Chief Ministers Lal Thanhawla and Zoramthanga, state Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, along with other invited dignitaries. (IANS)

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