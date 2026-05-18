Centre Vows Uninterrupted Food Security Support to Mizoram, Backs ‘Food for All’ Vision

AIZAWL: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF&PD), Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, on Saturday, highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, around 81 crore people, a population larger than that of the entire Europe, continue to receive free ration across the country.

She said that providing free rations to 81 crore people makes it the largest food security programme in the world.

Addressing an interaction programme in Aizawl, the Union Minister remarked that Mizoram is home to many unique indigenous products and a vibrant cultural heritage, including the GI-tagged Mizo Ginger and Mizo Chilli, besides the world-famous Cheraw dance.

However, Bambhaniya said that her visit was not merely to admire the beauty and achievements of the state, but also to understand first-hand the challenges faced by Mizoram and extend all necessary support.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s commitment to the vision of “Food for All”, the MoS assured that every possible effort would be made to ensure that all people in Mizoram continue to receive sufficient and quality food.

The Union Minister also appreciated the initiatives and achievements of Mizoram’s Food, Consumer Affairs and Civil Supplies Department, stating that systems such as e-KYC, EPOS and SMART PDS have significantly benefited the people of the state.

Acknowledging that heavy monsoon rains frequently disrupt road connectivity in the Northeastern region, the visiting Central Minister expressed willingness to assist the Northeastern states by ensuring advance allocation of ration for up to three months before the onset of the monsoon season.

Bambhaniya also assured that she would convey Mizoram’s grievances to Union CAF&PD Minister Pralhad Joshi and facilitate a meeting with him for further discussions.

The interaction programme was organised by Mizoram’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department in honour of the visiting Union Minister of State.

Speaking on the occasion, Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B. Lalchhanzova thanked the MoS for visiting the state and personally assessing the various challenges faced by Mizoram.

He also expressed gratitude to the Central government and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for their continued support in ensuring a steady food supply to the state. Lalchhanzova further said that the Mizoram government would continue to strengthen cooperation with the Central government to ensure that no citizen is deprived of their rightful entitlements.

He also requested the Union Minister to consider the enhancement of Mizoram’s NFSA (National Food Security Act) quota to further strengthen food supply and realise the objective of “Food for All” in the state. (IANS)

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