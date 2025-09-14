Mizoram CM: Bairabi-Sairang rail line powerful symbol of unwavering commitment to NE

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday lauded the Centre for the Bairabi-Sairang railway line and called it a “powerful symbol” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the development of North-East India. PM Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang rail line worth over Rs 8,070 crore, along with the Sairang railway station. Addressing a public meeting in Aizawl, the Chief Minister said, “Today is a historic day for our state. We are deeply honoured to welcome the Prime Minister to Mizoram for the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway and Sairang railway station, a landmark achievement that marks a new chapter in our journey towards connectivity and progress.” He called PM Modi’s visit to the state a “powerful symbol” of the Centre’s commitment to North-East India. “The Prime Minister’s presence here today is a powerful symbol of your unwavering commitment to the development of the North-East and to the vision of an inclusive, connected India,” he said. Lauding the railway line as an engineering marvel, CM Lalduhoma said, “This railway line is more than a feat of engineering. It is a symbol of inclusion, national integration, and the shared aspirations of our people. It brings Mizoram closer to the rest of India and India closer to Mizoram.” PM Modi also flagged off the express trains of Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion. (ANI)

