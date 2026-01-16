Drugs worth Rs 29.4 crore seized in Mizoram, one arrested

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles troops have seized drugs worth Rs 29.4 crore and arrested a drug peddler in Mizoram, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that acting on credible Intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles conducted an operation in the Zemabawk area of Aizawl district on Wednesday afternoon.

During the operation, the paramilitary troops intercepted a suspicious vehicle. A swift and thorough search led to the recovery of 9.8 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 29.4 crore.

The drugs were well concealed inside the tyres of the vehicle and were detected with the help of a sniffer dog.

Methamphetamine tablets are banned psychotropic substances in India. The seized contraband and the vehicle were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Aizawl Field Office, for detailed investigation and further legal action under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. (IANS)

Also Read: Rs 52L Foreign Cigarettes Seized by Assam Rifles, Mizoram