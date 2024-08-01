Illegal areca nuts recovered by Assam Rifles in Champhai district

CHAMPHAI: The Assam Rifles successfully recovered 60 bags of areca nuts from general area of Hmunhmeltha, Champhai district on Tuesday. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force Champhai, based on specific information in Champhai. The entire consignment of illegal areca nuts worth of Rs 33,60,000, has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings, stated a press release.

