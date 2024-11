MIZORAM: Assam Rifles recovered 220.130 gms of heroin No. 4 and apprehended two women named Biakhmingthangi (59) and Lalremruati (45), residents of Champhai in the general area Zote, Champhai district.

The entire consignment was worth Rs. One Crore Fifty Four Lakh Nine Thousand and one hundred, along with apprehended women, who were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Dept, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

