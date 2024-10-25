Mizoram: An Island of Peace in a Sea of Chaos, Says Mizoram Governor

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday said that the mountainous state can proudly be proclaimed as an “island of peace” in a sea of chaos and violence.

Addressing the ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ programme at the YMA Playground in Vairengte, the Governor said that after two decades of insurgency, the Mizoram peace accord has stood the test of time.

“Even now, as we are surrounded by unfortunate events and upheavals all around us, we remain steadfast in holding on to the virtues of valuable peace,” he said at the programme, jointly organised by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, Union Ministry of Culture, and the Art and Culture Department of Mizoram government.

After the signing of the Peace Accord, the Memorandum of Settlement in 1986, which ended two decades of strife and insurgency, the mountainous Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory, on February 20, 1987.

The Governor said that the ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ programme is being held in the important town of Vairengte, which he said is the gateway to Mizoram, and it is strategically important in the context of the state’s relations with Assam.

“The people of Vairengte town have a special responsibility to uphold the spirit of brotherhood and unity that we share as Indians. You are the torchbearers of the values that Mizoram stands for, such as peace, honesty, and hospitality,” Kambhampati said.

He also mentioned that in the northeast alone, there are over 200 ethnic communities, with more than 220 dialects being spoken and emphasised that cultural exchange programmes are one of the best ways to strengthen the bonds among various communities. Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan, who is also the Chairman of the NEZCC, said that the northeast region is not only strategically important to India but also added to its cultural diversity and historical richness.

He also said that the ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ programme is not just a celebration of cultural heritage but also shows commitment to fostering unity and development of the region.

He expressed his hope that the program will bring an environment of mutual understanding and appreciation which is crucial for making peace. (IANS)

Also Read: Mizoram: Security Meeting Held by Assam Rifles with Village Leaders and CSOs

Also Watch: