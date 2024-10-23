Mizoram: Security Meeting Held by Assam Rifles with Village Leaders and CSOs

MIZORAM: Assam Rifles conducted a meeting with prominent Village Council members and CSOs at their camp on Tuesday, fostering a collaborative dialogue on local security and developmental issues. The meeting aimed to strengthen relationship between Assam Rifles and local communities, focusing on enhancing cooperation for the overall well- being of the region.

During the discussions, key topics such as border security, community welfare initiatives, recruitment and development projects were highlighted. Both parties emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and ensuring sustainable development. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to work together to uphold safety, stability, and progress in the region, press release stated.

