Mizoram Anthurium Festival returns after three-year hiatus

AIZAWL: Mizoram's Anthurium Festival returned after a three-year hiatus on Thursday, with a three-day celebration of horticulture, adventure, indigenous culture and music beginning at Ailawng and Reiek.

Presented by Mizoram Tourism in association with the Department of Horticulture, the festival, being held from October 1 to 3, brings together flower shows, mountain trails, traditional games, village visits, local cuisine, crafts and cultural performances.

Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the festival's return reflected the State's broader vision of developing tourism while creating economic opportunities for local communities. He said the event aimed to connect visitors with villages, local transport, food, businesses, growers and traditions while providing Mizoram's tourism experiences a wider platform.

Horticulture Minister C. Lalsawivunga attended the inaugural programme as the chief guest, highlighting the importance of the festival in promoting both tourism and horticulture.

The festival's origins are linked to the growth of anthurium cultivation among local communities, including the women-led cultivation movement associated with the Zo Anthurium Growers Society. The State's growers have developed anthurium cultivation as a livelihood and market opportunity, supplying flowers across India and beyond.

Visitors are being offered opportunities to explore Ngai Tlang, Ailawng Tlang and Reiek Tlang, including the Reiek Tlang Sunrise Trek, while cave exploration activities will cover Khuangchera Puk, Thawngpawnga Puk and Ngaitei Puk. Flower shows, nursery visits, garden experiences and the Rose Garden will showcase Mizoram's floriculture.

Reiek Heritage Village and local village visits will provide visitors with an opportunity to experience traditional Mizo homes and community life. The programme also features traditional games such as Insuknawr, Inbuan, Kalchhet and Insaihruipawh, along with shooting competitions and recreational activities for children.

Cheraw and other folk performances, traditional music, a traditional fashion show, local cuisine, and handloom and handicraft exhibitions will form part of the cultural programme. Leikapui Night will be held on October 2, followed by a closing concert featuring leading Mizo artistes on October 3. The festival is also expected to create opportunities for local transport operators, shops, eateries, homestays, guides, artisans, growers and other small businesses by linking the festival venues with the wider tourism economy, stated the press realised

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