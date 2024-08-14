Mizoram: Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force Seized Illegal Areca Nuts in Champhai

Mizoram: Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force Champhai recovered 46 bags of areca nuts worth approximately rupees twenty five lakhs seventy six thousand in general area of Ngur, Champhai district on Monday. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force Champhai based on specific information in Champhai. The entire consignment of illegal areca has been handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings, stated a press release.

