Mizoram: Assam Rifles and police recover heroin No. 4 worth Rs 42.70 lakh in Zokhawthar

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered Heroin no. 4 weighing 61 grams worth Rupees 42.70 lakh and apprehended one individual in general area Melbuk, Champhai district on 20 April 2024.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Zokhawthar with Police Department Zokhawthar, Champhai District, based on specific information. During the operation, Heroin No 4 weighing 61 grams were recovered in General Area Melbuk.

The entire consignment of Heroin no 4 worth rupees 42,70,000/- and apprehended individual were handed over to Police Department of Zokhawthar, Champhai District for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of smuggling these contraband substances in the entire north-east, stated the press release.

