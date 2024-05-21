Mizoram: Assam Rifles Arrests Chinland Defence Force Cadre with Ammunition

AIZAWL: In a strategic operation near Myanmar border personnel from Assam Rifles successfully apprehended a member of Myanmar’s Chinland Defence Force (CDF). The arrest took place at Tuipang village. This is in the southern part of Mizoram’s Siaha district, according to an official statement was released on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles established mobile vehicle check post at Tuipang road junction on Saturday. The operation led to detention of an individual. He was riding a Burmese-origin Kenbo motorcycle. During a thorough search. The troops recovered a significant cache of ammunition. They also found tactical equipment. Specifically they found 170 rounds of 12 Gauge Shotgun cartridges. Fourteen Baofeng radio sets. Several pieces of tactical gear and fourteen radio set chargers.

The operation underscores the continued vigilance and proactive measures taken by Indian security forces to curb cross-border insurgent activities. Initial investigations revealed that the detained individual is cadre of the Chinland Defence Force. The apprehended person was allegedly responsible for transporting these stores across the Indo-Myanmar border. This highlights the ongoing clandestine movements and logistical operations by insurgent groups in the region.

Following the arrest the individual was handed over to the Tuipang police. The confiscated ammunition and other war-like stores were also transferred. This allows for further investigation and legal proceedings. The seized items, including the Kenbo motorcycle are being analyzed. This analysis aims to gather more information on the insurgent operations and networks operating along the border.

The Assam Rifles’ operation is part of the broader strategy to secure the Indo-Myanmar border. It aims to prevent the inflow of arms and insurgent resources into Indian territory. This apprehension is expected to provide critical insights into the operational strategies and supply chains of the CDF.

The successful execution of this operation by Assam Rifles not only disrupts logistics of the Chinland Defence Force but also serves as a warning to other insurgent groups. These groups are operating along the border. The vigilance and readiness of Indian security forces remain crucial.