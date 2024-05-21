Assam: APSC Announces Schedule for Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2023

GUWAHATI: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially announced dates for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2023. The examination is scheduled to take place on July 26 27 and 28, 2024. This critical announcement brings clarity for candidates preparing for one of the most significant competitive exams in the state. According to the notification, the lists of eligible candidates complete with Roll Numbers will be available on the Commission’s official website www.apsc.nic.in by July 3, 2024.

E-Admission Certificates essential for entry into the examination venues, will be accessible online starting July 5 2024. Notably, the Commission has emphasized. No e-Admission Certificates will be dispatched through postal mail. Candidates must download them directly from the website. To be eligible for the Main Examination candidates must have successfully cleared the Preliminary Exam and hold a degree from recognized university.

Further prerequisites include proficiency in Assamese or any other official language of Assam. Additionally, candidates must have registration with District Employment Office in Assam.

The structure of the Main Examination encompasses six papers cumulatively worth 1500 marks. The exam format includes both descriptive and objective-type questions. It tests candidates on a wide range of subjects and skills.

The announcement follows declaration of the APSC CCE (Preliminary) results on May 9, 2024. Candidates who passed the Preliminary Exam are now set to advance to the Main Exam stage. This brings them one step closer to potential employment in various administrative roles within Assam government.

This structured approach to the examination process ensures transparency and efficiency and provides candidates ample time to prepare for the Main Examination. It reinforces the Commission's commitment to fair and merit-based selection.

For further details and to access e-Admission Certificates candidates are advised to visit the official APSC website regularly. This examination represents significant opportunity for aspirants aiming to serve in Assam’s public sector.