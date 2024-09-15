Mizoram: Assam Rifles Celebrated Hindi Diwas at Farkawan, Champhai

Mizoram: In a heartwarming display of cultural unity and educational support, Assam Rifles celebrated Hindi Diwas with schoolchildren at Farkawan, Champhai, Mizoram. The event, held on September 13, aimed to promote the importance of the Hindi language while fostering a sense of camaraderie and national pride among the younger generation.

The celebration featured various activities, including cultural performances, and competitions. Children from local schools participated in a range of events, showcasing their proficiency in Hindi through Hindi debate and singing competitions. Assam Rifles emphasized the significance of Hindi Diwas in bridging cultural gaps and strengthening national unity and the spirit of inclusivity and diversity that it represents. It is crucial for our children to embrace and appreciate the rich linguistic heritage of India. Assam Rifles remains committed to supporting educational initiatives and cultural celebrations that contribute to the holistic development of young minds and the promotion of national values, stated a press release.

