Mizoram: Assam Rifles charity drive at Mizo Hmeichhe Tangrual orphanage

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles distributed essential commodities, Reading Books and Clothes to Mizo Hmeichhe Tangrual orphanage, Khatla, Aizawl, Mizoram under Meri LiFE initiative on 24 May 2024.

The distribution of essential commodities, reading books and clothes to the orphanage has its roots in a noble endeavour to provide support and sustenance to those who are in need. The aim of conducting the event is rooted in Assam Rifles commitment to community welfare, social responsibility and fostering a sense of security and support. The primary objective was to strengthen the relationship between the locals and Security Force.

The initiative was well received by the orphanage administration as well as by the Khatla authorities, who expressed their deep gratitude towards their generosity and appreciated the overall efforts made by Assam Rifles for the noble cause, stated the official press release.

