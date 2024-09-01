Mizoram: Assam Rifles Distributed Essential items at Theirat Village, Lunglei

Mizoram: In a heartwarming gesture to commemorate the 56th Raising Day of the Lunglei Battalion on September 1, Assam Rifles undertook a significant outreach initiative by distributing essential items and medicines to the Thutak Nunpui Team (TNT) Home at Theirat Village, Lunglei, Mizoram.

The distribution event was part of Assam Rifles’ ongoing commitment to community service and welfare. The Assam Rifles Battalion, recognizing the vital role played by the TNT Home in providing care and support to the underprivileged, ensured that they received necessary supplies to continue its noble mission. The items distributed included daily essentials, medical supplies, and other necessities crucial for the well-being of the residents.

During the event Commandant, Lunglei Battalion said, “As we approach our 56th Raising Day, it is a moment of pride for us to contribute to the well-being of the local community. The TNT Home has been doing a remarkable work, and it is our honour to support their efforts. We believe that our small contribution will help in making a difference in the lives of the residents.”

The event was well-received by the residents and management of the TNT Home, who expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards Assam Rifles for their assistance. This initiative is one amongst many that Assam Rifles have undertaken as part of their broader mission to foster goodwill and support local communities across the North-East region, stated a press release.

