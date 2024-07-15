Mizoram: Assam Rifles organized A Day with Company Commander at Government Middle School

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles conducted ‘A Day with Company Commander’ for students of Government Middle School, New Vaikhawtlang on Saturday.

The aim of the event was to create a feeling of oneness and also give an insight into the Army way of life to the youth. It was to motivate them to join the Armed forces and to further instill a sense of pride in Armed Forces. The day long events started with an introduction by the Company Commander giving a brief overview of the Armed forces and its mission. During the programme, Assam Rifles conducted various interactive activities with the students, which included a lecture to motivate youth to join armed forces, entertainment activities and fun games. The children wholeheartedly participated in all the events with great enthusiasm and vigor.

The students enjoyed the event and expressed gratitude to Assam Rifles for conducting such events. Assam Rifles frequently organizes such events to prevent the youth in indulging in anti-social activities and to motivate them to join Army and Security forces.

