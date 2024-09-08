Mizoram: Assam Rifles Organized Lecture on Importance of Micronutrients in State

MIZORAM: Assam Rifles organized an informative lecture on ‘Balanced Diet and the Importance of Micronutrients’ at Parva-III village on September 7. A total of 38 civilians attended the program.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from local residents, students, and community health workers. The lecture aimed to educate attendees about the essential components of a balanced diet and the critical role micronutrients play in maintaining overall health. Experts from the medical and nutrition fields were invited to share their knowledge and insights on the subject. Topics covered during the lecture included understanding the components of a balanced diet, the significance of vitamins and minerals in daily nutrition, and the impact of micronutrient deficiencies on health. Various ways of incorporating a variety of nutrients into everyday meals were also explained to the audience, stated a press release.

